McKinney
Find more places like 2413 Glenhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
McKinney, TX
2413 Glenhaven Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
2413 Glenhaven Drive
2413 Glenhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2413 Glenhaven Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home has been freshly painted inside and out, and new roof. New carpet, paint, tile, and blinds through out the house. Walking distance to elementary school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2413 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
McKinney, TX
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
McKinney Rent Report
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2413 Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 2413 Glenhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2413 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Glenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2413 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Glenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2413 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Glenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2413 Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Glenhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
