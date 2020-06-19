2412 Castle Ridge Drive

Amazing 4 BR 3 full bath in McKinney ISD. Master features garden tub and separate shower. Large rooms. Open floor plan with brick fireplace. New paint and new carpet in 2015. Move in ready. Senior citizen used to live in this house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
