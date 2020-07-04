2408 Reston Drive

Beautiful, Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. Large corner lot. Shows great. Plantation shutters. Open floor plan. Downstairs bedroom could be study. Large game room upstairs. Four bedroom upstairs. Downstairs a study room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
