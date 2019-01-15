Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2376 Ridge Run Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2376 Ridge Run Rd
2376 Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2376 Ridge Road, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath 1090 Sq.Ft.
Rent : $935.00 - $955.00
Details: Please call for our current prices!
Amenities:
Close to I-30 & I-20
Electric Kitchens
Dishwashers
Frost-free Refrigerator
Microwaves*
Stainless Steel Sinks
Disposals
Separate Dining Rooms
Pass-Through Bars
Fluorescent Lighting
Vaulted Ceilings
Private Entries
Deadbolt Locks/Peepholes
Woodburning Fireplaces
Ceilings Fans
Wall to wall carpeting
Mini-Blinds
Linen Closets
Wahser/Dryer Connections
Private Patios
Cable TV Available
Swimming pool
Covered Parking
24-hour Maintenance
Pets Permitted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2376 Ridge Run Rd have any available units?
2376 Ridge Run Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2376 Ridge Run Rd have?
Some of 2376 Ridge Run Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2376 Ridge Run Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2376 Ridge Run Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 Ridge Run Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2376 Ridge Run Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2376 Ridge Run Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2376 Ridge Run Rd offers parking.
Does 2376 Ridge Run Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2376 Ridge Run Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 Ridge Run Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2376 Ridge Run Rd has a pool.
Does 2376 Ridge Run Rd have accessible units?
No, 2376 Ridge Run Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 Ridge Run Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2376 Ridge Run Rd has units with dishwashers.
