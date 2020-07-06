2332 Glenhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The is a great house in a great location, 2 minutes from 75. This house have brand new granite, tile, hardwood, carpet and paint. Refrigerator and washer and dryer available upon request at additional charge.