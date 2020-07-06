All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2332 Glenhaven Drive

2332 Glenhaven Drive
Location

2332 Glenhaven Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The is a great house in a great location, 2 minutes from 75. This house have brand new granite, tile, hardwood, carpet and paint. Refrigerator and washer and dryer available upon request at additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
2332 Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 2332 Glenhaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2332 Glenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2332 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2332 Glenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2332 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 Glenhaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2332 Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2332 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2332 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 Glenhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

