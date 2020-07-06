2332 Glenhaven Drive

The is a great house in a great location, 2 minutes from 75. This house have brand new granite, tile, hardwood, carpet and paint. Refrigerator and washer and dryer available upon request at additional charge.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
