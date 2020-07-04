All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2321 Keystone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2321 Keystone Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

2321 Keystone Drive

2321 Keystone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2321 Keystone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Keystone Drive have any available units?
2321 Keystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2321 Keystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Keystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Keystone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Keystone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Keystone Drive offer parking?
No, 2321 Keystone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2321 Keystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Keystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Keystone Drive have a pool?
No, 2321 Keystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Keystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2321 Keystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Keystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Keystone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 Keystone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 Keystone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center