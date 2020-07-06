Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2321 Emerald Lane
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2321 Emerald Lane
2321 Emerald Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2321 Emerald Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2321 Emerald Lane have any available units?
2321 Emerald Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2321 Emerald Lane have?
Some of 2321 Emerald Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2321 Emerald Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Emerald Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Emerald Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Emerald Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2321 Emerald Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Emerald Lane offers parking.
Does 2321 Emerald Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Emerald Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Emerald Lane have a pool?
No, 2321 Emerald Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Emerald Lane have accessible units?
No, 2321 Emerald Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Emerald Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Emerald Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
