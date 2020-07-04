Rent Calculator
2315 Brookview Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:58 AM
2315 Brookview Drive
2315 Brookview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2315 Brookview Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2315 Brookview Drive have any available units?
2315 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2315 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Brookview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2315 Brookview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Brookview Drive offers parking.
Does 2315 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Brookview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 2315 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2315 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 Brookview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Brookview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Brookview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
