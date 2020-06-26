Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2315 Brookview Dr
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2315 Brookview Dr
2315 Brookview Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2315 Brookview Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4944379)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2315 Brookview Dr have any available units?
2315 Brookview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2315 Brookview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Brookview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Brookview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Brookview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Brookview Dr offer parking?
No, 2315 Brookview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2315 Brookview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Brookview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Brookview Dr have a pool?
No, 2315 Brookview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Brookview Dr have accessible units?
No, 2315 Brookview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Brookview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Brookview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 Brookview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 Brookview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
