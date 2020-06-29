All apartments in McKinney
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:20 PM

2311 Brookview Drive

Location

2311 Brookview Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split living, tile entrance, cabinets, fenced yard, refrigerator included but non repairable.*Agents see documents for instructions and application*Information hereien is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Brookview Drive have any available units?
2311 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Brookview Drive have?
Some of 2311 Brookview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Brookview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2311 Brookview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Brookview Drive offers parking.
Does 2311 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Brookview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 2311 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2311 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Brookview Drive has units with dishwashers.

