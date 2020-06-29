2311 Brookview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with split living, tile entrance, cabinets, fenced yard, refrigerator included but non repairable.*Agents see documents for instructions and application*Information hereien is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*