Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2309 Brookview Drive

2309 Brookview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Brookview Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Brookview Drive have any available units?
2309 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Brookview Drive have?
Some of 2309 Brookview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Brookview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2309 Brookview Drive offer parking?
No, 2309 Brookview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Brookview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Brookview Drive has units with dishwashers.

