Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:20 PM

2308 Gabriel Drive

2308 Gabriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Gabriel Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very neatly maintained home in well established community. Open large kitchen with breakfast area. Large open living room open to kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Two car garage with opener. Quick access to 75 and HWY 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Gabriel Drive have any available units?
2308 Gabriel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Gabriel Drive have?
Some of 2308 Gabriel Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Gabriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Gabriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Gabriel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Gabriel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2308 Gabriel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Gabriel Drive offers parking.
Does 2308 Gabriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Gabriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Gabriel Drive have a pool?
No, 2308 Gabriel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Gabriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2308 Gabriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Gabriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Gabriel Drive has units with dishwashers.

