Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2305 Willard Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2305 Willard Dr
2305 Willard Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2305 Willard Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2305 Willard Dr have any available units?
2305 Willard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2305 Willard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Willard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Willard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Willard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Willard Dr offer parking?
No, 2305 Willard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Willard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Willard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Willard Dr have a pool?
No, 2305 Willard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Willard Dr have accessible units?
No, 2305 Willard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Willard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Willard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Willard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Willard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
