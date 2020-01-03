Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:24 AM
2304 Park Row
2304 Park Row
·
No Longer Available
Location
2304 Park Row, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great open floor plan in North Brook very close to soccer fields!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 Park Row have any available units?
2304 Park Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2304 Park Row currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Park Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Park Row pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Park Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2304 Park Row offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Park Row offers parking.
Does 2304 Park Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Park Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Park Row have a pool?
No, 2304 Park Row does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Park Row have accessible units?
No, 2304 Park Row does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Park Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Park Row has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Park Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Park Row does not have units with air conditioning.
