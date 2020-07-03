All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2228 Jocelyn Way

2228 Jocelyn Way · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Jocelyn Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prosper ISD gem lovingly maintained by the owner. Separate study in front of house makes a great home office. Tile floors in all wet areas. Large 42 inch cabinets in kitchen and black appliances compliment the rich dark cabinetry this very spacious kitchen that looks out onto the living area. A cast stone fireplace accents the living area. Master bathroom features a large walk in closet and separate garden tub and shower. There are separate sinks with beautiful Moen fixtures. Radiant barrier in the attic helps keep those rates down in the hot Texas summers. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Jocelyn Way have any available units?
2228 Jocelyn Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 Jocelyn Way have?
Some of 2228 Jocelyn Way's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 Jocelyn Way currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Jocelyn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Jocelyn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 Jocelyn Way is pet friendly.
Does 2228 Jocelyn Way offer parking?
No, 2228 Jocelyn Way does not offer parking.
Does 2228 Jocelyn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Jocelyn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Jocelyn Way have a pool?
No, 2228 Jocelyn Way does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Jocelyn Way have accessible units?
No, 2228 Jocelyn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Jocelyn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Jocelyn Way does not have units with dishwashers.

