2228 Jocelyn Way

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prosper ISD gem lovingly maintained by the owner. Separate study in front of house makes a great home office. Tile floors in all wet areas. Large 42 inch cabinets in kitchen and black appliances compliment the rich dark cabinetry this very spacious kitchen that looks out onto the living area. A cast stone fireplace accents the living area. Master bathroom features a large walk in closet and separate garden tub and shower. There are separate sinks with beautiful Moen fixtures. Radiant barrier in the attic helps keep those rates down in the hot Texas summers. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

