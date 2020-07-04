All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:32 PM

2226 Brookview Drive

2226 Brookview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Brookview Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Impeccable condition, maintained by original owner 2 living areas, fireplace, Large Master Bedroom. Underground sprinkler front, back and sides. Low Maintenance. Close to 75 and 121 Hwy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Brookview Drive have any available units?
2226 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2226 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Brookview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2226 Brookview Drive offer parking?
No, 2226 Brookview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Brookview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 2226 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2226 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Brookview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 Brookview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 Brookview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

