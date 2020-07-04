All apartments in McKinney
2225 BROOKVIEW DR.

2225 Brookview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Brookview Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Awesome 3 Bedroom - This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, light & airy spacious floor plan with neutral colors. Kitchen open to living areas, great for entertaining. Laminate hard floors down stairs. Huge corner lot. Great location in cozy neighborhood. Convenient to schools, shopping, park, movie theater, and Hwy 75. Garage door opener. Converting office to a bedroom with a standard closet is an option before move in. Pets on case by case basis. Apply online at www.Legacy380.com $45.00 app fee. $125 one time admin fee upon approval. $600 pet deposit - $300 non refundable. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. have any available units?
2225 BROOKVIEW DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. currently offering any rent specials?
2225 BROOKVIEW DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. is pet friendly.
Does 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. offer parking?
Yes, 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. offers parking.
Does 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. have a pool?
No, 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. does not have a pool.
Does 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. have accessible units?
No, 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 BROOKVIEW DR. does not have units with air conditioning.

