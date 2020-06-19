2222 Spruce Circle

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME. 3 beds, 2 baths in McKinney ISD. Nice living room with wood burning fire place. Granite countertop. Great sized backyard with plants and plenty of green space. Easy access to Highways and shopping. Must see!