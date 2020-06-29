All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2212 Tralee Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2212 Tralee Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2212 Tralee Circle

2212 Tralee Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2212 Tralee Circle, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3bdrm home in established neighborhood. Home features ceiling fans and hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite counter tops and Nice size yard with covered patio. Application fee is 50 dollars per adult applicant. Certified funds required for application and move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Tralee Circle have any available units?
2212 Tralee Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Tralee Circle have?
Some of 2212 Tralee Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Tralee Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Tralee Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Tralee Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Tralee Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2212 Tralee Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Tralee Circle offers parking.
Does 2212 Tralee Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Tralee Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Tralee Circle have a pool?
No, 2212 Tralee Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Tralee Circle have accessible units?
No, 2212 Tralee Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Tralee Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Tralee Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center