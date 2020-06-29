2212 Tralee Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3bdrm home in established neighborhood. Home features ceiling fans and hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite counter tops and Nice size yard with covered patio. Application fee is 50 dollars per adult applicant. Certified funds required for application and move-in.