Updated 3bdrm home in established neighborhood. Home features ceiling fans and hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite counter tops and Nice size yard with covered patio. Application fee is 50 dollars per adult applicant. Certified funds required for application and move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2212 Tralee Circle have any available units?
2212 Tralee Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Tralee Circle have?
Some of 2212 Tralee Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Tralee Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Tralee Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.