213 Rugby Lane
Last updated January 27 2020 at 8:48 AM

213 Rugby Lane

213 Rugby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

213 Rugby Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing single story home. Meticulously maintained in excellent PROSPER ISD. You'll love the spacious family room, large kitchen and open plan. Large master suite. Beautiful backyard with tons of space to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Rugby Lane have any available units?
213 Rugby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Rugby Lane have?
Some of 213 Rugby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Rugby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
213 Rugby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Rugby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 213 Rugby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 213 Rugby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 213 Rugby Lane offers parking.
Does 213 Rugby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Rugby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Rugby Lane have a pool?
No, 213 Rugby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 213 Rugby Lane have accessible units?
No, 213 Rugby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Rugby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Rugby Lane has units with dishwashers.

