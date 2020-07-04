213 Rugby Lane

Amazing single story home. Meticulously maintained in excellent PROSPER ISD. You'll love the spacious family room, large kitchen and open plan. Large master suite. Beautiful backyard with tons of space to play.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
