Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2112 Oleander Way
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2112 Oleander Way
2112 Oleander Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2112 Oleander Way, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2112 Oleander Way have any available units?
2112 Oleander Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2112 Oleander Way have?
Some of 2112 Oleander Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2112 Oleander Way currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Oleander Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Oleander Way pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Oleander Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2112 Oleander Way offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Oleander Way offers parking.
Does 2112 Oleander Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Oleander Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Oleander Way have a pool?
No, 2112 Oleander Way does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Oleander Way have accessible units?
No, 2112 Oleander Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Oleander Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Oleander Way has units with dishwashers.
