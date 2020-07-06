All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2112 Oleander Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2112 Oleander Way
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

2112 Oleander Way

2112 Oleander Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2112 Oleander Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Oleander Way have any available units?
2112 Oleander Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Oleander Way have?
Some of 2112 Oleander Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Oleander Way currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Oleander Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Oleander Way pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Oleander Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2112 Oleander Way offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Oleander Way offers parking.
Does 2112 Oleander Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Oleander Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Oleander Way have a pool?
No, 2112 Oleander Way does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Oleander Way have accessible units?
No, 2112 Oleander Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Oleander Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Oleander Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center