Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Wonderful one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a POOL. Sought after neighborhood in Stonebridge Ranch. Lots of natural light. Open floor plan, two fireplaces. Large breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. Vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom in the back with its own door out to the patio. Jetted tub in master bathroom. Great neighborhood and exemplary schools.

Access to Stonebridge ranch amenities; beach club, tennis courts, aquatic center.