2109 Valcour Bay

Location

2109 Valcour Bay, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
media room
Exquisite Bob Knight custom on lush corner lot! Desirable features include hand scraped maple floors, skip trowel finishes, wood beamed ceilings, and downstairs master & guest suite. Stately study with fireplace, elegant dining room with chandelier, and beautiful family room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and handsome built-ins. The light & bright gourmet kitchen showcases an oversized island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and adjacent breakfast nook. Luxurious master with sitting area, private patio access, & bath with dual vanities, jetted tub & separate shower! Huge game-media room with blackout shades, large covered patio, grill, and play yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Valcour Bay have any available units?
2109 Valcour Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Valcour Bay have?
Some of 2109 Valcour Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Valcour Bay currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Valcour Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Valcour Bay pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Valcour Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2109 Valcour Bay offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Valcour Bay offers parking.
Does 2109 Valcour Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Valcour Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Valcour Bay have a pool?
No, 2109 Valcour Bay does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Valcour Bay have accessible units?
No, 2109 Valcour Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Valcour Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Valcour Bay has units with dishwashers.

