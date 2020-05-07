2109 Valcour Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest suite media room

Exquisite Bob Knight custom on lush corner lot! Desirable features include hand scraped maple floors, skip trowel finishes, wood beamed ceilings, and downstairs master & guest suite. Stately study with fireplace, elegant dining room with chandelier, and beautiful family room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and handsome built-ins. The light & bright gourmet kitchen showcases an oversized island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and adjacent breakfast nook. Luxurious master with sitting area, private patio access, & bath with dual vanities, jetted tub & separate shower! Huge game-media room with blackout shades, large covered patio, grill, and play yard!