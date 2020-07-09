All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2109 Reston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2109 Reston Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:22 PM

2109 Reston Drive

2109 Reston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2109 Reston Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Reston Drive have any available units?
2109 Reston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2109 Reston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Reston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Reston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Reston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Reston Drive offer parking?
No, 2109 Reston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Reston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Reston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Reston Drive have a pool?
No, 2109 Reston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Reston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2109 Reston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Reston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Reston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Reston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Reston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center