Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2104 Old Mcgarrah Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:31 AM
2104 Old Mcgarrah Road
2104 Old Mcgarrah Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2104 Old Mcgarrah Road, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have any available units?
2104 Old Mcgarrah Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Old Mcgarrah Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road offer parking?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have a pool?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have accessible units?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not have units with air conditioning.
