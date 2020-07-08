All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2104 Old Mcgarrah Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:31 AM

2104 Old Mcgarrah Road

2104 Old Mcgarrah Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2104 Old Mcgarrah Road, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have any available units?
2104 Old Mcgarrah Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Old Mcgarrah Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road offer parking?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have a pool?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have accessible units?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Old Mcgarrah Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Parkside at Craig Ranch
6130 Alma Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center