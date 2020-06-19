All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
2104 Dalhart Trail
2104 Dalhart Trail

2104 Dalhart Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Dalhart Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Hidden Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 6 bed, 2.1 bath, 3076 sq ft, 2 story home in McKinney! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Dalhart Trail have any available units?
2104 Dalhart Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2104 Dalhart Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Dalhart Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Dalhart Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Dalhart Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Dalhart Trail offer parking?
No, 2104 Dalhart Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Dalhart Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Dalhart Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Dalhart Trail have a pool?
No, 2104 Dalhart Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Dalhart Trail have accessible units?
No, 2104 Dalhart Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Dalhart Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Dalhart Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Dalhart Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Dalhart Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

