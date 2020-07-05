Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2100 Oleander Way
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2100 Oleander Way
2100 Oleander Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
2100 Oleander Way, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE in READY! Versatile plan offers spacious rooms. Family Room boasts brick fireplace. Formal living or dining for easy entertaining. 42in cabinets complement kitchen. Master ste offers laminate floors & 2x closets. Spacious backyard! Great Location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2100 Oleander Way have any available units?
2100 Oleander Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2100 Oleander Way have?
Some of 2100 Oleander Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2100 Oleander Way currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Oleander Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Oleander Way pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Oleander Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 2100 Oleander Way offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Oleander Way offers parking.
Does 2100 Oleander Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Oleander Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Oleander Way have a pool?
No, 2100 Oleander Way does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Oleander Way have accessible units?
No, 2100 Oleander Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Oleander Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Oleander Way has units with dishwashers.
