All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2100 Oleander Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2100 Oleander Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2100 Oleander Way

2100 Oleander Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2100 Oleander Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE in READY! Versatile plan offers spacious rooms. Family Room boasts brick fireplace. Formal living or dining for easy entertaining. 42in cabinets complement kitchen. Master ste offers laminate floors & 2x closets. Spacious backyard! Great Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Oleander Way have any available units?
2100 Oleander Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Oleander Way have?
Some of 2100 Oleander Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Oleander Way currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Oleander Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Oleander Way pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Oleander Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2100 Oleander Way offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Oleander Way offers parking.
Does 2100 Oleander Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Oleander Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Oleander Way have a pool?
No, 2100 Oleander Way does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Oleander Way have accessible units?
No, 2100 Oleander Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Oleander Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Oleander Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center