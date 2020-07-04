All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2100 Clematis Court

2100 Clematis Court · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Clematis Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Breathtaking 5 bed, 3 bath, 3109 sq. ft., 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Luxurious island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter tops. Cozy breakfast area. Formal dining and sitting areas. Over-side master suite features spa like bathroom with dual vanities, separate tub and walk in shower. Game room up. Sparkling pool and pergola in backyard oasis. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Clematis Court have any available units?
2100 Clematis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Clematis Court have?
Some of 2100 Clematis Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Clematis Court currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Clematis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Clematis Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Clematis Court is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Clematis Court offer parking?
No, 2100 Clematis Court does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Clematis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Clematis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Clematis Court have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Clematis Court has a pool.
Does 2100 Clematis Court have accessible units?
No, 2100 Clematis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Clematis Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Clematis Court does not have units with dishwashers.

