2100 Clematis Court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Breathtaking 5 bed, 3 bath, 3109 sq. ft., 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Luxurious island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter tops. Cozy breakfast area. Formal dining and sitting areas. Over-side master suite features spa like bathroom with dual vanities, separate tub and walk in shower. Game room up. Sparkling pool and pergola in backyard oasis. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.