204 Lakefront Court
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:57 AM

204 Lakefront Court

204 Lakefront Court · No Longer Available
Location

204 Lakefront Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh & Bright! Ready to move in! This single story 4 bedroom on a cul-de-sac enjoys views of the park & pond. Kitchen is open to family room. Lots of art niches and archways. Bedrooms are split. Large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Lakefront Court have any available units?
204 Lakefront Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Lakefront Court have?
Some of 204 Lakefront Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Lakefront Court currently offering any rent specials?
204 Lakefront Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Lakefront Court pet-friendly?
No, 204 Lakefront Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 204 Lakefront Court offer parking?
Yes, 204 Lakefront Court offers parking.
Does 204 Lakefront Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Lakefront Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Lakefront Court have a pool?
No, 204 Lakefront Court does not have a pool.
Does 204 Lakefront Court have accessible units?
No, 204 Lakefront Court does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Lakefront Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Lakefront Court has units with dishwashers.

