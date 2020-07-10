204 Lakefront Court

Fresh & Bright! Ready to move in! This single story 4 bedroom on a cul-de-sac enjoys views of the park & pond. Kitchen is open to family room. Lots of art niches and archways. Bedrooms are split. Large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
