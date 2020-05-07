All apartments in McKinney
201 Noel Drive

201 Noel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

201 Noel Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Model Like Home on Large Corner Lot! PROSPER ISD! Decorative entry door, wood floors & beautiful tile. The chef's kitchen comes complete w granite counters, pendant lighting, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to lg living area w wood floors, dec light & fireplace- perfect for mounted TV! The large master suite features dual sinks, a huge walk-in shower & separate tub, large walk-in closet. Blinds throughout. Covered porch at entry w room for table & chairs, & extended back patio. Fabulous location, resort style living w an amazing comm center that features 4 pools, clubhouse, catch & release pond, & beautiful parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Noel Drive have any available units?
201 Noel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Noel Drive have?
Some of 201 Noel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Noel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Noel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Noel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 Noel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 201 Noel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Noel Drive offers parking.
Does 201 Noel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Noel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Noel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 201 Noel Drive has a pool.
Does 201 Noel Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Noel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Noel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Noel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

