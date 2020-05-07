201 Noel Drive

Amenities

Model Like Home on Large Corner Lot! PROSPER ISD! Decorative entry door, wood floors & beautiful tile. The chef's kitchen comes complete w granite counters, pendant lighting, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to lg living area w wood floors, dec light & fireplace- perfect for mounted TV! The large master suite features dual sinks, a huge walk-in shower & separate tub, large walk-in closet. Blinds throughout. Covered porch at entry w room for table & chairs, & extended back patio. Fabulous location, resort style living w an amazing comm center that features 4 pools, clubhouse, catch & release pond, & beautiful parks.