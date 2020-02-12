All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:41 AM

2004 Red Rock Drive

2004 Red Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Red Rock Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Amazing home with huge backyard facing the golf course. Excellent golf course views. Spacious rooms and high ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Red Rock Drive have any available units?
2004 Red Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 2004 Red Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Red Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Red Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Red Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2004 Red Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 2004 Red Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Red Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Red Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Red Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 2004 Red Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Red Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 2004 Red Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Red Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Red Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Red Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Red Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

