1925 Cortez Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Mediterranean townhouse with 3BR-3.5 baths in Coronado Village of Stonebridge Ranch.MANY UPDATES in Dec 2016. Gorgeous Open Living &Dining & Kitchen area featuring beautiful hardwood floors. The Kitchen boasts granite countertops, SS Appl & Refrigerator + gas cooking & a walk-in pantry. Large Master BR with updated master bath vanities & frameless glass shower+a large walk-in closet. The 3rd floor features a huge bedroom & bath. 1st floor features updated tile in Game Room,a spacious bedroom & bathroom & utility room. Nice fenced patio area re-landscaped 2017.Walk to Bennett Elementary & Community Pool. Seller pays HOA fees. Pets subj to approval.