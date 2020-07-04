All apartments in McKinney
1925 Cortez Lane
1925 Cortez Lane

1925 Cortez Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Cortez Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Mediterranean townhouse with 3BR-3.5 baths in Coronado Village of Stonebridge Ranch.MANY UPDATES in Dec 2016. Gorgeous Open Living &Dining & Kitchen area featuring beautiful hardwood floors. The Kitchen boasts granite countertops, SS Appl & Refrigerator + gas cooking & a walk-in pantry. Large Master BR with updated master bath vanities & frameless glass shower+a large walk-in closet. The 3rd floor features a huge bedroom & bath. 1st floor features updated tile in Game Room,a spacious bedroom & bathroom & utility room. Nice fenced patio area re-landscaped 2017.Walk to Bennett Elementary & Community Pool. Seller pays HOA fees. Pets subj to approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Cortez Lane have any available units?
1925 Cortez Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Cortez Lane have?
Some of 1925 Cortez Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Cortez Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Cortez Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Cortez Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Cortez Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Cortez Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Cortez Lane offers parking.
Does 1925 Cortez Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Cortez Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Cortez Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1925 Cortez Lane has a pool.
Does 1925 Cortez Lane have accessible units?
No, 1925 Cortez Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Cortez Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Cortez Lane has units with dishwashers.

