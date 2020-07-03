Rent Calculator
McKinney, TX
/
1916 Pecan Valley Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1916 Pecan Valley Drive
1916 Pecan Valley Drive
·
Location
1916 Pecan Valley Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home getting ready for new tenants. Hardwood floors throughout! Textured carpeting! Beautiful large yard with a covered patio for cool evenings of entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1916 Pecan Valley Drive have any available units?
1916 Pecan Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1916 Pecan Valley Drive have?
Some of 1916 Pecan Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1916 Pecan Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Pecan Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Pecan Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Pecan Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1916 Pecan Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Pecan Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1916 Pecan Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Pecan Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Pecan Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1916 Pecan Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Pecan Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1916 Pecan Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Pecan Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Pecan Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
