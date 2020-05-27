Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1909 Wisteria Way
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1909 Wisteria Way
1909 Wisteria Way
·
Location
1909 Wisteria Way, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE WITH APPROXIMATELY 1,550 SQ FEET FOR LEASE, WITH LARGE SHADY FENCED YARD. PERFECT FOR SMALL FAMILY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have any available units?
1909 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 1909 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Wisteria Way offers parking.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way does not have units with air conditioning.
