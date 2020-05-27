All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1909 Wisteria Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1909 Wisteria Way
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM

1909 Wisteria Way

1909 Wisteria Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1909 Wisteria Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE WITH APPROXIMATELY 1,550 SQ FEET FOR LEASE, WITH LARGE SHADY FENCED YARD. PERFECT FOR SMALL FAMILY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Wisteria Way have any available units?
1909 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 1909 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Wisteria Way offers parking.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Wisteria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Wisteria Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center