1904 Garfield Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:16 AM

1904 Garfield Drive

1904 Garfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Garfield Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
FRISCO ISD!!! Wood burning fireplace and new Luxury Vinyl in the bedrooms and freshly painted throughout. The backyard is fenced in with a tall privacy fence in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Garfield Drive have any available units?
1904 Garfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 1904 Garfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Garfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Garfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Garfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1904 Garfield Drive offer parking?
No, 1904 Garfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Garfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Garfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Garfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1904 Garfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Garfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1904 Garfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Garfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Garfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 Garfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 Garfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

