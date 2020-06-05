FABULOUS 2012 CONSTRUCTION*2-STORY* TOWNHOME-HIGH QUALITY FINISH-OUT* WOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY & KITCHEN*HUGE ROOM SIZES*LARGE FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO KITCHEN FEATURING SS APPL & AN ABUNDANCE OF CUSTOM CABINETS*GRANITE IN KITCHEN & BATHROOM*REFRIGERATOR*GAS LOG FIREPLACE*LARGE UTILITY RM INCLUDES WASH&DRYER*FENCED PATIO YARD+COVERED PATIO*3RD FLOOR STORAGE*ENERGY EFFICIENT=RADIANT BARRIER-CELLULOSE INSULATION-VINYL LOW-E WINDOWS*OVERSIZED GARAGE*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE ONLY* Eligible for ALL THE GREAT STONEBRIDGE AMENITIES(except golf)*OWNER PAYS monthly & annual HOA fees. GREAT HOME CHOICE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1828 Cortez Lane have any available units?
1828 Cortez Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Cortez Lane have?
Some of 1828 Cortez Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Cortez Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Cortez Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.