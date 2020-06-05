All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:46 AM

1828 Cortez Lane

1828 Cortez Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Cortez Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
FABULOUS 2012 CONSTRUCTION*2-STORY* TOWNHOME-HIGH QUALITY FINISH-OUT* WOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY & KITCHEN*HUGE ROOM SIZES*LARGE FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO KITCHEN FEATURING SS APPL & AN ABUNDANCE OF CUSTOM CABINETS*GRANITE IN KITCHEN & BATHROOM*REFRIGERATOR*GAS LOG FIREPLACE*LARGE UTILITY RM INCLUDES WASH&DRYER*FENCED PATIO YARD+COVERED PATIO*3RD FLOOR STORAGE*ENERGY EFFICIENT=RADIANT BARRIER-CELLULOSE INSULATION-VINYL LOW-E WINDOWS*OVERSIZED GARAGE*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE ONLY* Eligible for ALL THE GREAT STONEBRIDGE AMENITIES(except golf)*OWNER PAYS monthly & annual HOA fees. GREAT HOME CHOICE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Cortez Lane have any available units?
1828 Cortez Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Cortez Lane have?
Some of 1828 Cortez Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Cortez Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Cortez Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Cortez Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1828 Cortez Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1828 Cortez Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Cortez Lane offers parking.
Does 1828 Cortez Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Cortez Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Cortez Lane have a pool?
No, 1828 Cortez Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Cortez Lane have accessible units?
No, 1828 Cortez Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Cortez Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Cortez Lane has units with dishwashers.

