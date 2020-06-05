1828 Cortez Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

FABULOUS 2012 CONSTRUCTION*2-STORY* TOWNHOME-HIGH QUALITY FINISH-OUT* WOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY & KITCHEN*HUGE ROOM SIZES*LARGE FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO KITCHEN FEATURING SS APPL & AN ABUNDANCE OF CUSTOM CABINETS*GRANITE IN KITCHEN & BATHROOM*REFRIGERATOR*GAS LOG FIREPLACE*LARGE UTILITY RM INCLUDES WASH&DRYER*FENCED PATIO YARD+COVERED PATIO*3RD FLOOR STORAGE*ENERGY EFFICIENT=RADIANT BARRIER-CELLULOSE INSULATION-VINYL LOW-E WINDOWS*OVERSIZED GARAGE*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE ONLY* Eligible for ALL THE GREAT STONEBRIDGE AMENITIES(except golf)*OWNER PAYS monthly & annual HOA fees. GREAT HOME CHOICE!