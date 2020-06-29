Luxury Custom Town Home located in highly desirable Coronado Village community in Stonebridge Ranch. Freshly painted with lots of upgrades! Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! Large game room and full bath in the third floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1821 Cortez Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 1821 Cortez Lane have?
Some of 1821 Cortez Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Cortez Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Cortez Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.