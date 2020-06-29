All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1821 Cortez Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1821 Cortez Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 6:59 AM

1821 Cortez Lane

1821 Cortez Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1821 Cortez Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Luxury Custom Town Home located in highly desirable Coronado Village community in Stonebridge Ranch. Freshly painted with lots of upgrades! Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! Large game room and full bath in the third floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Cortez Lane have any available units?
1821 Cortez Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 Cortez Lane have?
Some of 1821 Cortez Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Cortez Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Cortez Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Cortez Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Cortez Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1821 Cortez Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Cortez Lane offers parking.
Does 1821 Cortez Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Cortez Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Cortez Lane have a pool?
No, 1821 Cortez Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Cortez Lane have accessible units?
No, 1821 Cortez Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Cortez Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Cortez Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center