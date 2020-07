Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tile entry leads to study, separate formal dining room and spacious family room with fireplace. Kitchen with granite counter tops, island, and breakfast area opens to den. Spacious master with dual sink vanity area. Three additional bedrooms are spacious enough for queen beds. Yard care included. Fridge, Washer and Dryer Included. No Smoker, Pets Negotiable with required screening. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.