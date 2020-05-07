All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1812 Savannah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1812 Savannah Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1812 Savannah Drive

1812 Savannah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1812 Savannah Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 4023 sq. ft, 2 story home in McKinney, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge island kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space, and breakfast area. Lovely living room with custom built ins and cozy fireplace. Over-sized master suite features luxurious tub and walk in shower, dual sinks, and backyard access. Game room upstairs. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool. Plenty of space and storage in this home! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Savannah Drive have any available units?
1812 Savannah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Savannah Drive have?
Some of 1812 Savannah Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Savannah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Savannah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Savannah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Savannah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Savannah Drive offer parking?
No, 1812 Savannah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Savannah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Savannah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Savannah Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1812 Savannah Drive has a pool.
Does 1812 Savannah Drive have accessible units?
No, 1812 Savannah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Savannah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Savannah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center