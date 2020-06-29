Rent Calculator
1623 Pearson Avenue
1623 Pearson Avenue
1623 Pearson Ave
Location
1623 Pearson Ave, McKinney, TX 75069
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This cute house will go quickly. Has extra storage unit in back. House also has large storage utility room behind Kitchen.
Near schools. Refrigerator included in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue have any available units?
1623 Pearson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1623 Pearson Avenue have?
Some of 1623 Pearson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1623 Pearson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Pearson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Pearson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Pearson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Pearson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Pearson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1623 Pearson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1623 Pearson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Pearson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Pearson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
