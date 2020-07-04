Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1608 West Street
1608 West Street
1608 West Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1608 West Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Complete remodel with new plumbing and electrical,. New kitchen, SS appliances tile paint, tile and handscraped hardwood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 West Street have any available units?
1608 West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1608 West Street have?
Some of 1608 West Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 1608 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 1608 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1608 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 1608 West Street offers parking.
Does 1608 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 West Street have a pool?
No, 1608 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 1608 West Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 West Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 West Street has units with dishwashers.
