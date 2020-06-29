Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1608 Byrne Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1608 Byrne Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:26 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1608 Byrne Street
1608 Byrne Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1608 Byrne Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
See attached application documents.
Storage bldg in back yard, fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 Byrne Street have any available units?
1608 Byrne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 1608 Byrne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Byrne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Byrne Street pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Byrne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1608 Byrne Street offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Byrne Street offers parking.
Does 1608 Byrne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Byrne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Byrne Street have a pool?
No, 1608 Byrne Street does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Byrne Street have accessible units?
No, 1608 Byrne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Byrne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Byrne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Byrne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Byrne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Similar Pages
McKinney 1 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200
McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Collin County Community College District
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center