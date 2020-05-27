1606 Haddock Street

Wow. Super cute and cozy house. The house had a complete overhaul. It has a new electrical, pluming, roof, siding, flooring, kitchen cabinet, light fixture, water heater, heater, tile, granite. You really need to see it
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
