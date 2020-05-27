All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1606 Haddock Street

1606 Haddock Street · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Haddock Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Wow. Super cute and cozy house. The house had a complete overhaul. It has a new electrical, pluming, roof, siding, flooring, kitchen cabinet, light fixture, water heater, heater, tile, granite. You really need to see it

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Haddock Street have any available units?
1606 Haddock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 1606 Haddock Street currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Haddock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Haddock Street pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Haddock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1606 Haddock Street offer parking?
No, 1606 Haddock Street does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Haddock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Haddock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Haddock Street have a pool?
No, 1606 Haddock Street does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Haddock Street have accessible units?
No, 1606 Haddock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Haddock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Haddock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Haddock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Haddock Street does not have units with air conditioning.

