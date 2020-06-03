All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:16 PM

1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83

1601 Central Expressway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1601 Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very clean home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs with 1 bath. No applicances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have any available units?
1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 pet-friendly?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 offer parking?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not offer parking.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have a pool?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not have a pool.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have accessible units?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center