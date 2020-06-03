Rent Calculator
McKinney, TX
1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:16 PM

1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83
1601 Central Expressway
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location
1601 Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very clean home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs with 1 bath. No applicances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have any available units?
1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 pet-friendly?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 offer parking?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not offer parking.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have a pool?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not have a pool.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have accessible units?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 S EXPRESSWAY 77/83 does not have units with air conditioning.
