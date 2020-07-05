Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet

1506-B North Street Available 08/11/20 1/1 Garage Apt - Central Austin - Stand alone garage apartment in a great location. Carpet and tile throughout the house. Washer/dryer included in the unit and 1 parking spot. Built in 2008. **August Prelease Only**



(RLNE1856082)