1506-B North Street Available 08/11/20 1/1 Garage Apt - Central Austin - Stand alone garage apartment in a great location. Carpet and tile throughout the house. Washer/dryer included in the unit and 1 parking spot. Built in 2008. **August Prelease Only**
(RLNE1856082)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
