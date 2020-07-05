All apartments in McKinney
1506-B North Street
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:28 AM

1506-B North Street

1506 North Bradley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 North Bradley Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1506-B North Street Available 08/11/20 1/1 Garage Apt - Central Austin - Stand alone garage apartment in a great location. Carpet and tile throughout the house. Washer/dryer included in the unit and 1 parking spot. Built in 2008. **August Prelease Only**

(RLNE1856082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506-B North Street have any available units?
1506-B North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 1506-B North Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506-B North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506-B North Street pet-friendly?
No, 1506-B North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1506-B North Street offer parking?
Yes, 1506-B North Street offers parking.
Does 1506-B North Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506-B North Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506-B North Street have a pool?
No, 1506-B North Street does not have a pool.
Does 1506-B North Street have accessible units?
No, 1506-B North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1506-B North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506-B North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506-B North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506-B North Street does not have units with air conditioning.

