McKinney, TX
1428 Lauren Creek Lane
1428 Lauren Creek Lane

1428 Lauren Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1428 Lauren Creek Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coveted location,Trailpointe Reserve at Westridge offers RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES like WATERPARK w-tube slide, Splash Park,dog park & more! Deceptively large home holds multiple living areas, split bed floorplan:mstr bd down,2 bdrm,office & balcony overlooking the backyard is up. Tiled foyer leads to a spacious dining room,flanked by iron staircase & impressive 2-story vaulted ceiling! Soft, warm neutrals throughout feel cozy & inviting! Family Room w-patio access & fireplace opens to Kitchen where dark cabinets contrast beautifully w-creamy bksplsh & GRANITE bkfst bar & UPGRADED STAINLESS appliances! Extra large MASTER BATH boasts split vanities, tub-shower+space for full-size dresser!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Lauren Creek Lane have any available units?
1428 Lauren Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 Lauren Creek Lane have?
Some of 1428 Lauren Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Lauren Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Lauren Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Lauren Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 Lauren Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1428 Lauren Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1428 Lauren Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1428 Lauren Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Lauren Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Lauren Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 1428 Lauren Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1428 Lauren Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1428 Lauren Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Lauren Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 Lauren Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

