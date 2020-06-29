1428 Lauren Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coveted location,Trailpointe Reserve at Westridge offers RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES like WATERPARK w-tube slide, Splash Park,dog park & more! Deceptively large home holds multiple living areas, split bed floorplan:mstr bd down,2 bdrm,office & balcony overlooking the backyard is up. Tiled foyer leads to a spacious dining room,flanked by iron staircase & impressive 2-story vaulted ceiling! Soft, warm neutrals throughout feel cozy & inviting! Family Room w-patio access & fireplace opens to Kitchen where dark cabinets contrast beautifully w-creamy bksplsh & GRANITE bkfst bar & UPGRADED STAINLESS appliances! Extra large MASTER BATH boasts split vanities, tub-shower+space for full-size dresser!