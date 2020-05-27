All apartments in McKinney
1415 Pima Trail #A
1415 Pima Trail #A

1415 La Cima Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1415 La Cima Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN HARKER HEIGHTS!!! -
DUPLEX IN HARKER HEIGHTS! NO CARPET, ALL STAINED CONCRETE FLOORS!!! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. Full privacy fence, full sprinkler system!

Deposit equals one month rent.

(RLNE2717473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have any available units?
1415 Pima Trail #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 1415 Pima Trail #A currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Pima Trail #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Pima Trail #A pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Pima Trail #A offers parking.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have a pool?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have accessible units?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A does not have units with air conditioning.

