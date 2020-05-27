Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1415 Pima Trail #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1415 Pima Trail #A
1415 La Cima Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1415 La Cima Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN HARKER HEIGHTS!!! -
DUPLEX IN HARKER HEIGHTS! NO CARPET, ALL STAINED CONCRETE FLOORS!!! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. Full privacy fence, full sprinkler system!
Deposit equals one month rent.
(RLNE2717473)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have any available units?
1415 Pima Trail #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 1415 Pima Trail #A currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Pima Trail #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Pima Trail #A pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Pima Trail #A offers parking.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have a pool?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have accessible units?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Pima Trail #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Pima Trail #A does not have units with air conditioning.
