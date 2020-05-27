All apartments in McKinney
141 Redbud Trail
141 Redbud Trail

141 Redbud Trail · No Longer Available
Location

141 Redbud Trail, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom and 2 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Near 75 so easy highway access. Spacious fenced in yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Redbud Trail have any available units?
141 Redbud Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 141 Redbud Trail currently offering any rent specials?
141 Redbud Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Redbud Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Redbud Trail is pet friendly.
Does 141 Redbud Trail offer parking?
Yes, 141 Redbud Trail offers parking.
Does 141 Redbud Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Redbud Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Redbud Trail have a pool?
No, 141 Redbud Trail does not have a pool.
Does 141 Redbud Trail have accessible units?
No, 141 Redbud Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Redbud Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Redbud Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Redbud Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Redbud Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

