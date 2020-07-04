Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1409 Timberline Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1409 Timberline Drive
1409 Timberline Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1409 Timberline Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Location , Great neighborhood , Beautiful Floors . Nice Family home for lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1409 Timberline Drive have any available units?
1409 Timberline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1409 Timberline Drive have?
Some of 1409 Timberline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1409 Timberline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Timberline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Timberline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Timberline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1409 Timberline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Timberline Drive offers parking.
Does 1409 Timberline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Timberline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Timberline Drive have a pool?
No, 1409 Timberline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Timberline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 Timberline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Timberline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Timberline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
