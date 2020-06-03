BEAUTIFUL HOME, VERY WELL MAINTAINED, WOOD FLOORING, 2 INCH BLINDS. KITCHEN IS A CHEF’S DREAM, SS APPLIANCES, GAS COOKTOP AND MUCH MORE.MASTER HAS GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER,DOUBLE SINKS. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1409 Meadowbrook Drive have any available units?
1409 Meadowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Meadowbrook Drive have?
Some of 1409 Meadowbrook Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Meadowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Meadowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.